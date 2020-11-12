Louise Theresa Marquez



Born October 3, 1954 - Eternal Rest October 31, 2020



Louise Theresa Marquez, 66, went to her eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving husband Bob, her devoted mother and her loving family and friends. Louise was born in Durango, Colorado to Pete and Gloria Marquez. She grew up in Bloomfield, New Mexico with her nine siblings. Louise was extremely talented in computer science technology and worked in the field through bookkeeping, payroll and as an IT programmer for the Glendale Union High School District in Glendale, Arizona.



Louise met Bob Johnson in 1991 in Glendale, Arizona. Louise married Bob Johnson, September 13, 2006 and they renewed their vows in the Catholic Church September 13, 2016. Louise and Bob had twenty-nine wonderful and beautiful years together. Louise was a beautiful adventurous soul and lived life to its fullest. She was very craft oriented and would embroider, latch hook and paint. Everything she touched would become a work of art, even the many puzzles she did over the years are artwork and memories for us all. Louise would accompany her husband Bob on his geological ventures. We all loved her beautiful talents, her love for adventure and her amazing wisdom.



Louise was an active member of the St. Augustine and Our Lady of Perpetual Help catholic churches, both churches are in Glendale, Arizona. She was a lector, Eucharistic Minister and worked with her church family in countless ways. Louise attended daily mass wherever her journey's took her. She loved visiting her mother and made sure that going to daily mass was a priority in her life. Her life's goal was heaven and we all believe she is there with our dad and brother, Bobby. We will miss her smile and her constant example of faith. As a woman of faith she lived the example of Christ until her last breath.



Louise is survived by her husband Bob Johnson, mother Gloria Marquez; and her siblings, Ross Marquez, Peter (Tonya) Marquez, Leo (Monica) Marquez, Liz Armenta, Chris Marquez, Patsy Marquez, Matthew(Aaryn) Marquez and Francisco(Janelle) Marquez. She is also survived by her Aunts Maima (David) Santistevan and Carol (Emilio) Perez, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father Pete Marquez, brother, Bobby Marquez and niece, Crystal Marquez.



Louise will be among the angels dancing and she will be sincerely missed here on earth.



Arrangements are pending. Services tentatively will be held at St. Mary's Parish in Bloomfield, with an interment at the Rosa Cemetery near Arboles, Colorado and will be announced at a later date.









