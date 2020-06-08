Lucas Robert Adams, 1LT, PA-C
After a wonderful morning spent with his family, Lucas Robert Adams, 1LT, PA-C, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 due to a spontaneous cardiac arrest brought on by an enlarged heart.
Born August 19, 1982 in Corvallis, Oregon, Luke grew up in Vancouver, Washington, where he graduated from Mountain View High School in 2000. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in September 2000. After Basic Training he began working as a C130 mechanic and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Mildenhall, England. Later, he began rigorous training to become a Pararescue Jumper (PJ), and graduated from PJ school in December 2006. From 2006-2012 he served with the 48th RQS at Davis-Monthan in Tucson, Arizona, then transitioned into the Air Force Reserve and continued part-time work as a PJ through 2019 with the 304th Reserve Unit in Portland, Oregon. During his PJ career, Luke was deployed around the world, completing rescue missions on land and in water, bringing to life the Pararescue Jumper motto, "That others may live."
Following his active duty career, Luke attended University of Portland for his pre-med requirements, then graduated in May 2014 from University of Utah where he was class president in his P.A. program. He took a job as a hospitalist with San Juan Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, and most recently worked at their Urgent Care Clinic.
Luke met his wife Shea toward the end of his PJ training in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They fell in love while he was stationed in Tucson, Arizona, and were married June 28, 2008, in Durango, Colorado, surrounded by friends and family. Sawyer Scarlet was born June 1, 2011, and Asher Lucas was born October 28, 2013. Luke and his family were found most often on the golf course and ski slopes, in the swimming pool, traveling with extended family, and enjoying their home together in Farmington, New Mexico.
Lucas will be remembered for his loyalty, courage, sense of humor, zeal for life, adventurous spirit, integrity, military valor, his grounding relationship with God, the care and attention he offered his patients, and most especially for his deep love for and commitment to his family.
Luke is survived by his loving wife Shea and their precious children, nine-year-old daughter Sawyer and six-year-old son Asher; parents Steve and Polly Adams; siblings Molly Brumfield, Brett Adams, and Derek Adams.
Donations in Luke's honor can be made to the family's memorial fund at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lukeadams-memorial
or to Luke's charity of choice, That Others May Live Foundation, at:
https://www.thatothersmaylive.org
or to the Lucas Adams Memorial Fund at Four Corners Community Bank in Farmington, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.