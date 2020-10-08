Lucile M. Gardner
Farmington - Lucile Gardner passed from this life on October 6, 2020, one week short of her 97th birthday.
She was born October 13, 1923 in Middletown, NY. to Ralph and Anna Bader Dailey. She married William "Bill" Gardner on February 27, 1947 and they had two sons. In July of 1987 they retired and moved to Farmington, NM. During her years in Farmington Lucile frequented the Lions Pool and the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center and more than anything her and Bill enjoyed going camping.
Lucile is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Bernice Dailey Lynk and her husband Harry. She is survived by her sons, David Gardner and wife Sue of Farmington, NM. and Kevin Gardner of San Diego, CA, six granddaughters, Morgan Gardner Hardway and husband Ryan, Katie Gardner, Aubrey and Jessica Farmer, Erin Benson, and Isabel Gardner, one great-grandson, Stephen Stange, and three nephews, Dennis and Gary Lynk of Norwich, NY., and Wayne Lynk of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Beehive Home and Cedar Ridge Inn for the loving care they provided for Lucile toward the end of her life.
Lucile was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Farmington, N.M. A memorial service will be planned for some time in the future when the health order restrictions are lifted.
