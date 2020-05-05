|
|
Lucille Fowler
Farmington - Lucille Marie Fowler passed away in Aztec, NM. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna (Coppy) Bacca and her husband James M. Fowler. She is survived by her son James J. Fowler and wife Deidre, daughter Johnnie Walker and husband Eldon, grandchildren Crystal Walker, Sterling Walker, Paul Fowler and wife Camber, great grandchildren Kimbal Walker and Olive Fowler, sisters Katherine Pickett and Ginger McDonald, and niece Shelley Pickett.
Lucille was born in Maxwell, NM. on August 26, 1938, and was raised in Las Vegas, NM. She moved to Farmington in 1955 and graduated from Farmington High in 1956. Lucille was marries to James M. Fowler in January 1958. Together they opened Jalu Fasteners in 1981, where she worked until she was 79 years old. She was an accomplished seamstress and doll maker in her younger years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, tending to her flowers and working in her yard. She was a great lover of animals and had many beloved pets in her lifetime.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Kelly and the staff of Cranes Roost for the exceptional care given to Lucille, particularly during this pandemic.
Cremation has taken place and no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA or the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020