Lucille L. Sweek
Kirtland - Lucille L. Sweek, 100 years old, of Kirtland, New Mexico, born in Atlanta, Kansas in 1920, passed away in Farmington, New Mexico on May 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents; Orval and Ina Smalley of Wichita, Kansas, husband; Kenneth D. Sweek and great-grandson; Kayden D.T. Sweek.
She is survived by her son; Gary A. Sweek and daughter-in-law; Joan Sweek of Crosse, Wisconsin, grandchildren; Renee Colbert, Jimmy Sweek, and Michelle Troyer, great-grandson; Kyle Colbert.
She is also survived by her son; Kent C. Sweek and daughter-in-law; Kathy Sweek of Kirtland, NM, granddaughter; Melissa Sweek Gibson and JR Gibson, great-grandchildren; Sam and Sydney Gibson of Avilla, Indiana, grandson; Kevin D. Sweek (Rachel Crone) of Aztec, NM, great-granddaughters; Kamea Sweek and Marley Sweek, great-grandson; Josh Burningham (Bailey Moreland), great-great-grandson; Kaysen G. Burningham and granddaughter Brandi Sweek.
Lucille was a homemaker and an only child. She grew up on a large farm in Kansas which gave her a strong work ethic, honesty and integrity. She had a full life, very independent and a woman of true grit. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, She was a christian woman, loved by all her family. ( Luke 16:22)
Services will be held at later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 12, 2020