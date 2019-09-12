|
Lucius Rondo Benally
Farmington - Lucius Rondo Benally, 38, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Farmington, He was born in Shiprock, New Mexico to Andy Hesusa and Ida Werito on November 29, 1980.
Lucius is preceded in death by his parents; Andy Hesusa and Ida Werito, brothers; Jerry Benally and Edwin Werito, sisters darene Benally and grandparents; John Werito and Lucy Werito.
He is survived by is son; Nikholius Hill, brothers; Gilbert Benally and Lewis Benally, sisters; Pauline Werito, Irene Werito, Maryann Blackhorse.
Services for Lucius will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Brethren in Christ Mission, Otis , New Mexico. Services will be officiated by Dwayne Bristow, Pallbearers are; Lewis Benally, Tyson A. Benally, Frank Lucero, Tom S. Juan, Michael Benally and Jeffery Tsosie.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019