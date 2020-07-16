Lucy Franchini



Aztec, NM - Lucy Franchini, 87, was called to heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on July 15th. Lucy was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, artist, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Lucy is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, Johnnie Von, of Aztec; son John Merle and wife Julie of Aztec; son James Charles of Huntsville, Alabama; son Joseph Earl and wife Mary of Boise, Idaho. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many dear, life-long friends.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM. Due to COVID-19, the funeral Rosary and Mass, as well as the burial at Bloomfield Cemetery, will be limited to immediate family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store