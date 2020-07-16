Lucy Franchini
Aztec, NM - Lucy Franchini, 87, was called to heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on July 15th. Lucy was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, artist, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Lucy is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, Johnnie Von, of Aztec; son John Merle and wife Julie of Aztec; son James Charles of Huntsville, Alabama; son Joseph Earl and wife Mary of Boise, Idaho. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many dear, life-long friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM. Due to COVID-19, the funeral Rosary and Mass, as well as the burial at Bloomfield Cemetery, will be limited to immediate family.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.