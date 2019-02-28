Resources
Luella Young Obituary
Luella Young., 64, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life February 25, 2019, in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on May 18, 1954 in Shiprock, New Mexico.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment will follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery.

Luella is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
 
