Lyle Gene Pruitt
La Plata - Lyle Gene Pruitt, 54, passed on from this life on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of his home.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Diana Pruitt, son Leighton Pruitt (PJ), daughter Brianna Lopez (Jonathon), stepdaughters Emilie York (Clint) and Samantha Brisky, parents Gene and Connie Pruitt, sister Terri Montoya (Lionel), and grandchildren Everin Pruitt, Aspen York, and Kolton Hoekstra. Lyle was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to so many people. He is preceded in death by his sister Holly Pruitt.
To all those who knew Lyle, to call him an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors is a massive understatement. His passion for hunting was only out shadowed by his love for his family. However, his passion went deeper than just the hunt itself. Lyle was always searching for the next opportunity to share and teach his love for hunting with the younger generation. Lyle did not just stop with hunting. He took a very active role in the baseball/softball community coaching and mentoring many young boys and girls. Lyle was always there to lend a helping hand or just give advice. Lyle worked hard both professionally and in life. He used this to instill the same sense of hard work, love, and passion in his children and family. Lyle was an amazing person both inside and out and never let anybody walk away without feeling like family. Lyle will be loved and missed forever.
In honor of Lyle, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to continue their efforts in wildlife conservation.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020