Lynda Jo Krivanek



Farmington - Lynda Jo (Mosley) Krivanek passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Lynda was born February 15, 1939 in Norman, OK. She was the middle child of Frank Kirby and Cleo Bell Mosley. Lynda is survived by her husband Connie Mack of 56 years; daughter Alecia Lyn Pittman, husband Randy and twin granddaughters Sarah and Rachael and husband Bobby of NJ; Son, Alan Frank, wife Debra, granddaughter Lily Belle, grandson Leo of Woodland, CA; Younger brother James Mosley and wife Candy of Oklahoma City. Lynda was preceded in death by older brother Phillip Mosley of Wrightwood, CA.



Lynda grew up in Norman, OK, graduated from Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma with a BS degree in Library Science with a minor in English. Lynda married Connie Mack in Anchorage, AK. In Bakersfield, CA, she was the Kern County Children's Librarian. She traveled throughout Kern County introducing grade school and preschool children to newly published children's books. In New Orleans, LA she was a high school librarian. In Durango, CO she worked in the City Library. It was in Durango where she started her family. There was a move to Midland, TX then on to Farmington, NM. In Farmington she was a principle founder and owner of The Reprographics Center, Inc. Lynda liked the company of her dogs. She supported Best Friends, Kanab, UT and the Humane Society.



Lynda's care and memorial service will be held at the Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 West Apache, Farmington on Friday August 7th at 2;00 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store