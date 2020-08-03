1/1
Lynda Jo Krivanek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Jo Krivanek

Farmington - Lynda Jo (Mosley) Krivanek passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Lynda was born February 15, 1939 in Norman, OK. She was the middle child of Frank Kirby and Cleo Bell Mosley. Lynda is survived by her husband Connie Mack of 56 years; daughter Alecia Lyn Pittman, husband Randy and twin granddaughters Sarah and Rachael and husband Bobby of NJ; Son, Alan Frank, wife Debra, granddaughter Lily Belle, grandson Leo of Woodland, CA; Younger brother James Mosley and wife Candy of Oklahoma City. Lynda was preceded in death by older brother Phillip Mosley of Wrightwood, CA.

Lynda grew up in Norman, OK, graduated from Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma with a BS degree in Library Science with a minor in English. Lynda married Connie Mack in Anchorage, AK. In Bakersfield, CA, she was the Kern County Children's Librarian. She traveled throughout Kern County introducing grade school and preschool children to newly published children's books. In New Orleans, LA she was a high school librarian. In Durango, CO she worked in the City Library. It was in Durango where she started her family. There was a move to Midland, TX then on to Farmington, NM. In Farmington she was a principle founder and owner of The Reprographics Center, Inc. Lynda liked the company of her dogs. She supported Best Friends, Kanab, UT and the Humane Society.

Lynda's care and memorial service will be held at the Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 West Apache, Farmington on Friday August 7th at 2;00 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved