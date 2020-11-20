Lynden Lee Coburn



July 2,1945 - Nov 14, 2020



Born in Wales, United Kingdom to Gwyneth H and Troy Lee Coburn. As a young girl the family moved to Mineola, TX, to be near family.



After the death of her father, Gwyneth married Bob Browning and the family settled in Farmington in 1956.



Lynden retired and moved from Winsted, MN back to Farmington, NM. Lynden loved to read and tell stories and was always seen wearing one of her many hats.



She is preceded in death by her parents Troy, Bob, and Gwyneth, sister Rebecca, brother Troy. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Felix) Nicole (Rick) grand children Miranda and Christopher.



A loving thanks to her friend and caretaker Terry Schneider.



Services will be privately held by the family.









