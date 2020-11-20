1/1
Lynden Lee Coburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynden Lee Coburn

July 2,1945 - Nov 14, 2020

Born in Wales, United Kingdom to Gwyneth H and Troy Lee Coburn. As a young girl the family moved to Mineola, TX, to be near family.

After the death of her father, Gwyneth married Bob Browning and the family settled in Farmington in 1956.

Lynden retired and moved from Winsted, MN back to Farmington, NM. Lynden loved to read and tell stories and was always seen wearing one of her many hats.

She is preceded in death by her parents Troy, Bob, and Gwyneth, sister Rebecca, brother Troy. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Felix) Nicole (Rick) grand children Miranda and Christopher.

A loving thanks to her friend and caretaker Terry Schneider.

Services will be privately held by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved