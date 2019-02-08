|
|
Mable, 68, of Bloomfield, NM was granted her angel wings on February 4th, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Mable had touched in some small way throughout her beautiful life. She was preceded in death by her former husband of 34 years, Bobby Royedon New, parents Cliseria and Edward Martinez, brother Levi Martinez, and sister Carmen Sotello. She is survived by her current husband Miguel Valdez, brother Arthur (Irene) Martinez, sister Mary (Richard) Schmidt, brother Joe (Alberta) Martinez, daughter Sheri Simmons, son Paul (Ramona) New, and son Bobby New Jr., as well as 11 grandkids and numerous great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Mable was born on May 14th, 1950 in Durango, CO. She married Bobby "Roy" New on January 24th, 1975. They were married until his death in 2009. After his passing, she married Miguel Valdez, a childhood friend. Mable and Roy had many ventures throughout their life together. From chicken houses, to trucking, motel management and farming, it seemed like they did it all. Mable worked many years at Village Inn and eventually moved on to work for multiple years at San Juan Regional Medical Center where she retired.
Mable was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be deeply missed by friends and loved ones she left behind. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ; 401 W. 20th St., Farmington, NM, with a potluck reception to follow.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019