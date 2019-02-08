Services
Northside Church Of Christ
401 W 20th St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2983
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Northside Church of Christ
401 W. 20th St.
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable New Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Marie New Valdez


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mable Marie New Valdez Obituary
Mable, 68, of Bloomfield, NM was granted her angel wings on February 4th, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Mable had touched in some small way throughout her beautiful life. She was preceded in death by her former husband of 34 years, Bobby Royedon New, parents Cliseria and Edward Martinez, brother Levi Martinez, and sister Carmen Sotello. She is survived by her current husband Miguel Valdez, brother Arthur (Irene) Martinez, sister Mary (Richard) Schmidt, brother Joe (Alberta) Martinez, daughter Sheri Simmons, son Paul (Ramona) New, and son Bobby New Jr., as well as 11 grandkids and numerous great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Mable was born on May 14th, 1950 in Durango, CO. She married Bobby "Roy" New on January 24th, 1975. They were married until his death in 2009. After his passing, she married Miguel Valdez, a childhood friend. Mable and Roy had many ventures throughout their life together. From chicken houses, to trucking, motel management and farming, it seemed like they did it all. Mable worked many years at Village Inn and eventually moved on to work for multiple years at San Juan Regional Medical Center where she retired.
Mable was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be deeply missed by friends and loved ones she left behind. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ; 401 W. 20th St., Farmington, NM, with a potluck reception to follow.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.