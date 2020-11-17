1/
Mable Wesley Winters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable Wesley Winters

Aztec - Mable Wesley Winters of Aztec passed peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Cottonwood Senior Residence in Aztec. Mable was born to New Mexico pioneers, Albert and Eva Lewis, on June 16, 1921 in the Sacramento Mountains. She was the older sister to siblings Lucille and Noralea, Pat and Gaston. She married Stephen Everett Winters in 1938. The young couple began their family in New Mexico with Dorothy Elnora, followed by twins, Lee Albert and Charles Alton. After WWII, they moved to California where Judith Eva was born. The family moved to Center Point, NM in 1957.

Mable was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her kids loved her rolls, cookies, and pies and so did many kids who were lucky enough to have lunch in Aztec schools during the 1960s and 70s.

Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Everett Winters, in 2006. She is survived by her children and daughters-in-love, Marie and Lynn, and sons-in-love, Tommy Mascarenas and Terry Biggs, as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Grandson Alex Jaquez and sister, Lucille Lewis, and brother, Pat, predeceased her.

Mable and her family have appreciated the companionship and comfort provided by her caregivers, especially Fritzi Weathers.

Her family hopes to celebrate Mable's life on her 100th birthday next June 16.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved