Mable Wesley Winters



Aztec - Mable Wesley Winters of Aztec passed peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Cottonwood Senior Residence in Aztec. Mable was born to New Mexico pioneers, Albert and Eva Lewis, on June 16, 1921 in the Sacramento Mountains. She was the older sister to siblings Lucille and Noralea, Pat and Gaston. She married Stephen Everett Winters in 1938. The young couple began their family in New Mexico with Dorothy Elnora, followed by twins, Lee Albert and Charles Alton. After WWII, they moved to California where Judith Eva was born. The family moved to Center Point, NM in 1957.



Mable was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her kids loved her rolls, cookies, and pies and so did many kids who were lucky enough to have lunch in Aztec schools during the 1960s and 70s.



Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Everett Winters, in 2006. She is survived by her children and daughters-in-love, Marie and Lynn, and sons-in-love, Tommy Mascarenas and Terry Biggs, as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Grandson Alex Jaquez and sister, Lucille Lewis, and brother, Pat, predeceased her.



Mable and her family have appreciated the companionship and comfort provided by her caregivers, especially Fritzi Weathers.



Her family hopes to celebrate Mable's life on her 100th birthday next June 16.









