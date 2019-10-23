|
Madeliene Delories (Christ, McBroom) Coffey
Colorado Spring, CO - April 26, 1934-Oct. 22, 2019
Dee Coffey, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born April 26, 1934 in Vivian, Louisiana to George and Gladys (Hall) Christ.
Dee graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. At 17, she got her first job as a clerk in a meat plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and began her working career. She met and married William C. (Bill) McBroom and they moved to Roswell, New Mexico. Bill and Dee had many adventures together, raised three children, moved often with Bill's job, and eventually settled in Bloomfield, New Mexico. After Bill's death in 1974, she married Larry M. Coffey of Bloomfield.
While living at El Paso Natural Gas Chaco Camp, New Mexico, Dee drove 3 hours each day to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with her teaching degree, then taught first and second grades at Central Elementary in Bloomfield for 19 years. She was delighted when her former students, sometimes with families of their own, recognized her around town and re-introduced themselves. Larry and Dee retired in 1992 and built a house together in Bloomfield. There, she quickly became "Grandmama" to her five, and Larry's six, active little grandkids. They were the light of her life, and stayed with Grandmama and Grandad often. They have wonderful memories of Grandmama's home filled with laughter and love. For decades, Larry and Dee drove from one end of the country to the other, visiting family and friends, sightseeing, camping, and playing board games with everyone. Dee loved taking pictures, having family and friends over, house guests and big holiday get togethers.
Dee is survived by her husband, Larry Coffey, her three children, Becky (McBroom) Bean, Mark McBroom and Greg McBroom (Julie), extended family Jana Post (Hap) and Ryan Coffey (Sherryl), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bloomfield Church of Christ, 851 E. Blanco Blvd. & Chapin Lane, with Mark Coffey officiating.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019