Magdalena "Helen" Lucero
Farmington - Magdalena "Helen" Lucero, age 94, entered into the kingdom of God on Saturday, August 03, 2019.
Helen was born in San Jose, New Mexico on July 2, 1925, but was raised in the coal mine camps in Van Houten, New Mexico and was proud to be a coal miner's daughter.
She attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM studying accounting/business. Later she moved to Raton, NM where she ran the local post office.
She was introduced to Andrew Lucero by her cousin and was married on December 13, 1948. Together they lived in various places throughout NM and Kennewick, WA and eventually settled in Farmington, NM.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith in God and inspired all that knew her with her passion, kindness, and her unwavering belief in the power of prayer, which she demonstrated by praying with her children up to the very end of life.
Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
She loved gardening and created a beautiful yard filled with roses, various flowers, trees and created her own yard art with unique artistic flair. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and quilting. She won a fist place ribbon at the San Juan County Fair for a wedding dress she crocheted.
She also was ahead of her time with canning organic fruits and vegetables, using herbs for homeopathic purposes, recycling and repurposing all types of items from clothing to furniture.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her 13 children, 30 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew Lucero, grandson, Leo Lucero, Jr., parents Samuel and Carolina Lucero and in-laws Leopaldo and Maria Flora Lucero sisters, Della and Beatrice and brother Gilbert.
Helen's celebration of life will begin with a Rosary on August 12th in Albuquerque, NM. Mass/Funeral will be held on August 13 at San Felipe de Neri Augus Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM followed by a military burial in Santa Fe, NM where she will join her husband, Andrew and parents, Samuel and Carolina Lucero.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Helen Lucero to . http://act.alz.org/goto/HelenLucero
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019