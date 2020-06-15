Maggie Prowse
1924 - 2020
Maggie Prowse

Farmington - Maggie Lee Prowse

5-31-1924 - 6-13-2020

Maggie Lee Prowse, 96, Farmington, N.M. passed peacefully into the loving arms of our savior and lord Jesus Christ at her home, surrounded by her family that she cherished so much.

She moved to Farmington from Snyder, TX in 1957 with her husband, A.B. Prowse. She lived her life as a homemaker and loving every minute with her family over the years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Prowse. She is survived by her daughter, Louise Prowse-Ulibarri (Jerry), son Allen Prowse (Kathy), nephew Calvin Shields (Karen), grandsons James Harris (Kathy), Jeff Harris (Michele), Mitchell Harris, and Adam Prowse, 10 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will by missed greatly.

A graveside service will be held at a date yet to be determined.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
