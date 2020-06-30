Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel C. Beyal



Fruitland - Viewing for our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin,will be from 9-10 am at Cope Memorial, Kirtland,N.M,



Manuel will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens,Farmington,NM.



Manuel is survived by his wife of 28yrs Karletta Beyal,Son Kyle T.Jones, Daughters Kimberle (Quinton),Katarena (Micheal),Granddaughters Savannah and Lilith Qinnin,Father Eddie Beyal,Sisters Lucinda Benally, Lusandra Beyale, Gwendolyn Benally, Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is proceeded in Death by his mother June Beyal.









