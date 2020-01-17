|
Manuel R. Dan, Sr.
Fruitland - Manuel R. Dan, Sr., of Fruitland, NM.
End of Watch 01/16/2020
After a long battle of colon and lung cancer, he fought to the very end.
Manuel worked at Bisti Fuels for 31 years, served as a volunteer to the Reserve Sheriff Deputy for over 23 years, volunteered with the San Juan County Valley Fire Department for over 26 years and was also a member of the Mine Rescue Team of Bisti Fuels.
Manuel loved supporting his community and was well known for his service, amazing attitude and outgoing personality.
Manuel was preceded in death by his father James Dan, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife Alfrieda J. Dan of 35 years; 2 sisters, 4 brothers and his mother Louise Dan; 4 wonderful children, Vanessa R. Dan, Melissa E. (Aaron) Buffington, Manuel R. (Danielle) Dan, Jr. and Aaron C. Dan; 4 beautiful grandchildren Katilyn F. Harrison, Tyler J. Harrison, Austin J. Dan and Bryce R. Harrison.
There will be a funeral service for Manuel at the Pinon Hills Community Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow the service at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020