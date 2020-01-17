Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Dan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel R. Dan Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel R. Dan Sr. Obituary
Manuel R. Dan, Sr.

Fruitland - Manuel R. Dan, Sr., of Fruitland, NM.

End of Watch 01/16/2020

After a long battle of colon and lung cancer, he fought to the very end.

Manuel worked at Bisti Fuels for 31 years, served as a volunteer to the Reserve Sheriff Deputy for over 23 years, volunteered with the San Juan County Valley Fire Department for over 26 years and was also a member of the Mine Rescue Team of Bisti Fuels.

Manuel loved supporting his community and was well known for his service, amazing attitude and outgoing personality.

Manuel was preceded in death by his father James Dan, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife Alfrieda J. Dan of 35 years; 2 sisters, 4 brothers and his mother Louise Dan; 4 wonderful children, Vanessa R. Dan, Melissa E. (Aaron) Buffington, Manuel R. (Danielle) Dan, Jr. and Aaron C. Dan; 4 beautiful grandchildren Katilyn F. Harrison, Tyler J. Harrison, Austin J. Dan and Bryce R. Harrison.

There will be a funeral service for Manuel at the Pinon Hills Community Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow the service at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now