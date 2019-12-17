|
|
Marcelino Marquez
Farmington - Marcelino Milagro Marquez age 20, went to be with the lord on Friday December 13th, 2019. He was born on October 28th, 1999 in Farmington New Mexico to Hilarie Marquez and Alfonso "Poncho" Torres. Marcelino is proceeded in death by his Father Alfonso "Poncho" Torres and his paternal Grandmother Ester Esparza. Marcelino is survived by his Parents Hilarie Marquez and Gerardo "Rifle" Nunez, his Brother Joaquin Nunez, Grandparents Marcos and Peggy Marquez, Grandfather Jesus Torres, Uncle Marcos "Nonny" and Wife Valerie Marquez, Aunt Alisha and Husband Carlos Baca, Uncle Matthew and Wife Desirae, Uncle Alfredo "Freddy" Torres, Aunt Carla Torres, Uncle Raul "Raully" Esparza and many cousins.
Visitation for Marcelino will be held at 10:30am on Friday December 20th, 2019 at Pinon Hills Community Church. Services will begin at 11:00am with burial service to follow at Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Joaquin Nunez, Marcos "Nonny' Marquez, Matthew Marquez, Elias Marquez, Elijah Marquez, Raul "Raully" Esparza, Josh "Lucky" Tarango, Fabian Borja
Honorary Pallbearers are Gerardo "Rifle" Nunez, Xavier Marquez, Manuel Marquez, Lincoln Marquez, Freddy Torres, Mario Esparza, Rico Velasquez, Isaiah Madrid
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019