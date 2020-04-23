|
Margaret Israel McDaniel
1952 - 2020
Margaret McDaniel was called home to the Lord on April 21, 2020. She was born in Sante Fe County, NM to Kirk Israel and Catherine (Price) Israel. She was a devoted wife and mother of four, with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Margaret was dedicated to her community and was active in local politics, serving as a 2 term San Juan County Commissioner. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her enthusiasm, dedication, and work ethic along with her compassion, kindness and love for her family and others will be missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Tamera, her parents, three brothers and a sister. She is survived by husband Gary McDaniel, daughter Tonya Stinson, sons Jeremy and Travis Stinson, brothers Jack and Bill Israel and sister Helen (Israel) Minium.
Margaret is in the care of Cope Memorial in Aztec, a full obituary is available on their website.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this year.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020