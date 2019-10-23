|
Margaret Stewart
Farmington - Margaret Ann Martinez Stewart 50, beloved wife, passed from this life on October 17, 2019 in Farmington.
Margaret is survived by her husband Brett Stewart, her parents Jose R. And Olivia Martinez, her sister Roberta and husband Michael Cole, her niece Christina and husband Martin Snivley, her nephews Owen, Tylor and Corey Snivley, and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Margaret was born September 1, 1969 in El Paso, Texas and moved with her parents to Farmington when she was three, She attended Sacred Heart and Farmington High. Margaret met Brett at church and they were married on June 25, 2017 and baptized together that October. Even though their time together was short they grew as a couple and in their faith in the Lord. Family, friends and her dogs were very important to Margaret . She was always willing to help out. It wasn't unusual for her to make a midnight Walmart run for a sick nephew or take
her father for a ride around town, or pick up a friend who needed a ride to the grocery store or bible study. She would gladly drop whatever she was doing to support those who needed her.
Margaret had a wicked sense of humor. She was a firecracker and could lighten any bad mood with her funny stories and laughter. Margaret loved her family, especially her nephews, and nothing made her happier than a big noisy get together. Margaret will be missed as a wife daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinon Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church at 5001 Foothills Drive, Farmington, NM. A reception will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Farmington Animal Shelter.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019