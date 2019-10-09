|
|
Margarita C. Candelaria
Aztec - 1947-2019
Margarita Candelaria, 72, of Aztec, passed away at the AMG hospital in Alb, NM on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born on January 05, 1947, in Questa, NM to Amado and Fabiola Trujillo. She graduated from Laramie Wyo High school in 1966 and grew up there as well. Diane, as she was know to her friends, was a housekeeper for 22 years at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She loved her job and took pride in her work and great friendships she made there. She was a member of the Auxiliary of Aztec, New Mexico. She married Edward E. Candelaria of Las Vegas, New Mexico. They then moved to Aztec in the late seventies. Margarita was one of a kind. She loved to go fishing with Edward at Navajo lake and took pride in maintaining their beautiful garden-like yard. She was a devote Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Aztec. Margarita was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Candelaria, daughter, Estella Candelaria, brother, Sonny Trujillo, and her parents. She survived by her daughter, Jodie Candelaria, son, Stacy Trujillo, sister, Yvonne Roybal, brother Richard Trujillo, grandchildren, Dayton and Devini Tipton, and Arriana Candelaria. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019