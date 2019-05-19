|
|
Marge Tolbert
Farmington - Marge Tolbert, 81, passed away from a stroke on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Marjorie Louise Tolbert was born on February 6, 1938 to Delbert Basham and Winnifred (Jimmie) Schropshire Basham in Buena Vista, Colorado. The family eventually settled in Grand Junction, Colorado and that is where Marge met and married Don Pauly. They had three children, Kathy, Stephen, and Andy.
In August of 1967, Marge married the love of her life, Kenneth Tolbert. They were married for 51 years. She then gained two other children, Troy and Scott.
Marge had a long working career, starting with Shell Oil Co. and then working for San Juan Reproduction for 25+ years. She then worked alongside Ken as owners of Farmington Tire until they retired.
A Farmington resident since 1960, Marge touched the hearts and lives of many of its residents. Over the years you would have seen her cheering on the home team at Connie Mack from the seats her and Ken held for years, having breakfast at TJ's or fishing from her houseboat in the early morning hours at Navajo Lake. You may have heard her whistle ring out once or twice over the years, famously heard from up to a mile away, and used to let first, her children and then her grandchildren know it was time to head home. Marge was adored by many, but perhaps above all by her grandchildren, who she taught to play Yahtzee, checkers and poker. Never one to afford youth a victory, her grandchildren cherish the memory of the day they were finally able to capture her last checkers piece, and achieve their first honest win.
In recent years Marge was lovingly referred to as the "Ram Rod" for the reunions of the Rams Car Club (est. 1956) which Ken was a member of.
Marge and Ken loved to travel and while Ken was golfing you would find her at a casino and you can be sure Lady Luck wasn't far behind. Marge hit more than a few jackpots in her time. Her famed luck, whether it was finding money on the road or behind a tree or in a bathroom stall was perhaps only rivaled by those lucky enough to be loved by her. We will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, perseverance, and undying love and care. May we carry that love in our hearts and let it guide us until we hear her whistle once again, letting us know that it's time to come home.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Barbara, her son Andy Pauly, and grandson, Jamie Tolbert.
Marge is survived by her husband, Ken, daughter, Kathy George, son, Steve (Vicki), son, Troy (Jane). Grandchildren Stephanie, Sean and Devin Pauly, Samantha (Tolbert) Crossley, Wesley Tolbert. And 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the San Juan Regional Medical Center staff for the wonderful care they gave Marge and the family during this difficult time.
Marge has been cremated and a memorial will be held in the very near future.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 19, 2019