Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Maria Louisa Jacques

Maria Louisa Jacques Obituary
Mary "Louisa" Jacques, 83, joined our Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019.

"Louise" was born in "Los Martinez" New Mexico to David P and Maria Desideria Gallegos.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Orlando Jacques of 66 years, also, her parents, her daughter Lydia Randolph, sisters Lilliosa, Aggie, Jenny and Mary. Brothers Simon Sr, and Manuel Gallegos, also her beloved son-in-law Leroy Pacheco.

Louise is survived by Delilah Pacheco, Doris (JD) Estrada, Michelle Lange, Lisa (Marshall) Elvidge, son Ronald (Laura) Jacques. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A Celebration of her life will be Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 am at The Master's Hand church 306 N 7th Street Bloomfield, New Mexico. Mrs. Jacques is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
