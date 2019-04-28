Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Farmington, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Sanchez


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Sanchez Obituary
Marian Sanchez

Farmington - Marian Louise Sanchez, 82 passed away on April 21st, 2019 at her residence in Farmington,NM. She was born on August 29th, 1936 in McPhee, Colorado to Lucas and Delubina Chavez. She was a phenomenal baker, cook and embroider. She was a caring mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She is preceded by her parents, her brother Abe Chavez husband Delfine Sanchez, her two daughters, Loretta Sanchez and Lisa Martinez. She is survived by her sisters, Effie Ortega, Marvine Devargas, children Emma Brucks (Roy), Johnny Garcia (Terry), Jeanette Enriquez, Steve Garcia (Virgina), Kathy Vialpando (Melissa), Kevin Sanchez, Renee Montoya (Charles), eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on April 29th, 2019 at Saint Mary's Church in Farmington, NM. The Rosary will start at 10:30 AM. The mass will be held promptly after at 11:00 AM with Father Chacon Officiating. Burial will be held same day at Greenlawn Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Marian's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now