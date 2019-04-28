Marian Sanchez



Farmington - Marian Louise Sanchez, 82 passed away on April 21st, 2019 at her residence in Farmington,NM. She was born on August 29th, 1936 in McPhee, Colorado to Lucas and Delubina Chavez. She was a phenomenal baker, cook and embroider. She was a caring mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She is preceded by her parents, her brother Abe Chavez husband Delfine Sanchez, her two daughters, Loretta Sanchez and Lisa Martinez. She is survived by her sisters, Effie Ortega, Marvine Devargas, children Emma Brucks (Roy), Johnny Garcia (Terry), Jeanette Enriquez, Steve Garcia (Virgina), Kathy Vialpando (Melissa), Kevin Sanchez, Renee Montoya (Charles), eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on April 29th, 2019 at Saint Mary's Church in Farmington, NM. The Rosary will start at 10:30 AM. The mass will be held promptly after at 11:00 AM with Father Chacon Officiating. Burial will be held same day at Greenlawn Cemetery with a reception to follow.



Marian's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.farmingtonfuneral.com Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary