|
|
Marie Barber
Shiprock - Marie Barber, 83 of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Bloomfield, New Mexico. She was born on August 15, 1936 in Sulsa, New Mexico (Behind Table Mesa).
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 at Desert View Fuenral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment will follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery.
Marie is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North of US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019