Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Barber


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Barber Obituary
Marie Barber

Shiprock - Marie Barber, 83 of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Bloomfield, New Mexico. She was born on August 15, 1936 in Sulsa, New Mexico (Behind Table Mesa).

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 at Desert View Fuenral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment will follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery.

Marie is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North of US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -