Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Marie Foutz

Marie Foutz Obituary
Marie Foutz

Farmington - September 7, 1929 - October 16, 2019

Ruth Marie Marshall Foutz, 90, longtime resident of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at Stonehenge in Richfield, Utah.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Marshall; her loving husband, Jay Foutz; her son, Devin Foutz; her sister, Anne Marshall; and great-grandson, Jarin Hansen.

Marie is survived by her children: Garry Foutz, Brent (Becky) Foutz, Pam (Jack) Hansen, Jean (John) Marshall, Jaynette Foutz, Raquelle Foutz; her sister, Marilu (Jim) Waybourn; and 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1310 East 25th St., in Farmington, New Mexico. Visitation will be before the service from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Farmington.

Marie is in the care of Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, Utah. Those who wish to view the full obituary or those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
