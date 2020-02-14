|
Marie Horn
Farmington - Marie Horn, a resident of Farmington since 1951, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th.
Born on February 14, 1924 near Durant, Oklahoma, Marie was the youngest of six children. She married her husband, Mike, on August 24, 1944. The couple settled in Farmington nearly 70 years ago, where Marie was a homemaker and mother to two daughters, Bonnie (Ross) and Paula (Williams).
Marie pursued many interests throughout her life. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed quilting and sewing clothes for her family. She gardened, cooked hearty meals, and was known for her delicious pies. Marie was a passionate artist and lover of nature; she took up painting in the 1970s, and painted beautiful landscapes throughout her life. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed visits and spending time with loved ones.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and her daughter, Paula Marie Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Ross, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Marie's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home Chapel, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington. Marie will then be laid to rest at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington.
Marie's services are entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020