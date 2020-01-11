|
Marie Mello Brown
Sept. 19, 1949 -
Jan. 5, 2020
Marie Mello Brown, born 9/19/1949 in Brooklyn, NY. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Brown, her sons R.J. Brown, Joe Brown and his wife B.J. Brown, her three grandchildren Keara, Kiley and C.J. Brown, her two sisters Rita Mello and Emily Mello, all of Farmington; her niece Lorraine Lilker of New York City, her sister-in-law Betty Graham of OK., many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Freddy and Eileen Mello and her in-laws Nell and Odis Brown. Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
