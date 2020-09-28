Marilou B. Begaye



Marilou B. Begaye, 74 of Shiprock, NM passed away peacefully (not COVID related) on Thursday September 24, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1948 in Gadiiahi, NM. Her clan was kinlchiinii.



She leaves behind her husband Robert Begaye of 36 years and her 4 children Donovan Bitsilli (Lorena), Dwayne Bitsilli, Richard Tso, Aldon Begaye; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Marilou's favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas, she loved cooking holiday meals, being surrounded by all her children and joking around with her grandchildren whom she dearly loved.



Due to COVID-19, no family gatherings will be taken place. Celebration for her life will be held at Shiprock Cemetery with a Gravesite service which will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 10:00 AM.



Marilou is in care of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock, NM.









