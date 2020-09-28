1/1
Marilou B. Begaye
Marilou B. Begaye

Marilou B. Begaye, 74 of Shiprock, NM passed away peacefully (not COVID related) on Thursday September 24, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1948 in Gadiiahi, NM. Her clan was kinlchiinii.

She leaves behind her husband Robert Begaye of 36 years and her 4 children Donovan Bitsilli (Lorena), Dwayne Bitsilli, Richard Tso, Aldon Begaye; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Marilou's favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas, she loved cooking holiday meals, being surrounded by all her children and joking around with her grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Due to COVID-19, no family gatherings will be taken place. Celebration for her life will be held at Shiprock Cemetery with a Gravesite service which will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 10:00 AM.

Marilou is in care of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock, NM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
