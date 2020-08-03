Marilu Garcia Darby
Las Cruces -
Marilu Garcia Darby, age 84, of Las Cruces, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. She was born September 7, 1935 in Farmington to Jose Rodriquez and Rumalda Silva (Gomez) Garcia. Marilu was a graduate of Farmington High School and New Mexico State University. She was involved with the Munson Center for many years as an ESL teacher, advocate, and member of the Senior Programs Advisory Board. Marilu was a devoted caregiver for her husband James and an active member and officer of the Las Cruces stroke support group. She was an avid sports fan and she loved her dogs.
Marilu is survived by her son William H. Darby (Della) of Alabama, her sister Agatha Bowden (Royce) of Farmington, her nieces Patricia McDonald, Monica Garcia, Charlie Romero, and Theresa Horn, and her nephew Michael Tafoya.
Marilu was preceded in death by her beloved husband James W. Darby, son Joseph H. Darby, brother James Garcia, sister-in-law Lily Garcia, and her parents.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to her caregivers at Comfort Keepers, the Haciendas, her wonderful neighbors, the staff at the Munson Center, Citizens Bank, and her many friends for the love and care they provided.
At Marilu's request cremation has taken place and inurnment will follow at Ft. Bliss at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider memorial contributions to the Munson Center Congregate Meals, 975 S. Mesquite St., Las Cruces, NM 88001 or Baptist Convention of New Mexico https://bcnm.com/give/
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of LaPaz - Graham's Funeral Home of Las Cruces. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com