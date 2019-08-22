Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center
Hwy 64
Kirtland, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center
Hwy 64
Kirtland, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French Obituary
Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French

- - It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French announces her passing on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 77 years.

Marilyn will be forever and lovingly remembered by her children, her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Marilyn was born October 20, 1941 to Calvin and Violet (Reid) Hatch. Marilyn grew up in Kirtland, NM and was a lifelong resident of San Juan County. Marilyn was a sweet, loving and joyful person who loved her family with all her heart.

She is survived by her sons Joel Ray (Nancy) Jones, Michael Wayne (Javonna) Jones, Cory Scott (Tina) Jones and 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren who knew and loved her deeply. Her brothers Joe (Rosa) Hatch, Jim (Patricia) Hatch, and sister Sharon French.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Gerald Ray Jones and by her second husband Robert (Bob) Andrew French, and 1 great granddaughter Andee Rae Jones

She and Bob French started a business together, Bob French Navajo Rugs in 1977 at Waterflow. She loved working with customers and decorating the store. She will be greatly missed by all who know her.

Thank you to all her dear friends and cousins who loved Marilyn. We extend a special thanks to Sheila Boesphflug and Kim Hunt for all your caring and loving hearts.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 Apache St., Farmington, NM

Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019, held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Stake Center, Hwy 64, Kirtland, NM

There will be a brief viewing from 9-9:30am. Services will begin at 10am with interment to follow at the Kirtland Cemetery.

For those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now