|
|
Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Fay (Hatch) French announces her passing on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 77 years.
Marilyn will be forever and lovingly remembered by her children, her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Marilyn was born October 20, 1941 to Calvin and Violet (Reid) Hatch. Marilyn grew up in Kirtland, NM and was a lifelong resident of San Juan County. Marilyn was a sweet, loving and joyful person who loved her family with all her heart.
She is survived by her sons Joel Ray (Nancy) Jones, Michael Wayne (Javonna) Jones, Cory Scott (Tina) Jones and 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren who knew and loved her deeply. Her brothers Joe (Rosa) Hatch, Jim (Patricia) Hatch, and sister Sharon French.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Gerald Ray Jones and by her second husband Robert (Bob) Andrew French, and 1 great granddaughter Andee Rae Jones
She and Bob French started a business together, Bob French Navajo Rugs in 1977 at Waterflow. She loved working with customers and decorating the store. She will be greatly missed by all who know her.
Thank you to all her dear friends and cousins who loved Marilyn. We extend a special thanks to Sheila Boesphflug and Kim Hunt for all your caring and loving hearts.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 Apache St., Farmington, NM
Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019, held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Stake Center, Hwy 64, Kirtland, NM
There will be a brief viewing from 9-9:30am. Services will begin at 10am with interment to follow at the Kirtland Cemetery.
For those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019