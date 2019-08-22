|
Marilyn Faye French
- - Marilyn Faye French passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 Apache St., Farmington, NM
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday August 24, 2019, Viewing will be from 9 - 9:30am held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center, Hwy 64, Kirtland, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019