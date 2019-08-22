Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center
Hwy 64
Kirtland, NM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center
Hwy 64
Kirtland, NM
Marilyn Faye French

Marilyn Faye French Obituary
Marilyn Faye French

Marilyn Faye French passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 Apache St., Farmington, NM

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday August 24, 2019, Viewing will be from 9 - 9:30am held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Center, Hwy 64, Kirtland, NM.

For those who wish to express their condolences to the family may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019
