Marilyn Smith
Kirtland - Marilyn (Watkins) Smith, age 73, of Kirtland, New Mexico, passed away on March 8, 2019.
Marilyn Smith was born in her family home in Blanding, Utah, April 9, 1945 to Ivan Watkins and Irene Watkins. Her dad was a rancher-farmer and her mom was a homemaker, so Marilyn grew up riding horses and learning homemaking skills. After graduating high school, Marilyn was awarded a full tuition scholarship to Utah State University where she majored in Elementary Education and graduated in 1967.
While attending USU, Marilyn met the love of her life, Gale Smith. They married June 6, 1966 and were soon sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple. Marilyn actively used her abundant creativity serving many years in the Primary and Cub Scout programs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Together, Marilyn and Gale raised five children: Lori, Lara, Stanley, Nathan, and Chad. Marilyn loved teaching, but her family was her life. She began substitute teaching when her youngest, Chad, began first grade, but never took a full-time position, even though she was often asked to by the principle of the local elementary school.
Marilyn was artistic and spent many hours sewing clothes for her children, embroidering, and crocheting. She created as many baby afghans and quilts that she could for her sixteen grandchildren. Marilyn wrote beautiful poetry and would recite poems and stories for special presentations at church. She could tell wonderful stories full of fun to her children, and baked countless cookies for all their school parties. If her children ever needed her artistic skills for school projects, she could handle the job!
She was blessed to spend her last day on earth doing what she loved best—spending time with a baby. She was able to gently hold and play with her first great-grandchild. She loved her family and we will miss her dearly, but we know she is happy, moving on into the next step of her eternal life.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Ivan (Punk) Watkins and Irene Watkins; brother Clyde Watkins; sisters Bertha Snyder and Caroline Amy.
She is survived by husband Gale Smith; sons Stanley (Luz) Smith, Nathan (Jocelyn) Smith, Chad (Kiera) Smith; daughters Lorilynne (Leland) Adair, Laralea (Cliff) Costner; brother Richard Watkins; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Public Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Brewer Lee & Larking Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, NM. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 473 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM. Burial to follow at Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Stanley Smith, Nathan Smith, Chad Smith, Hank Costner, Aaron Steinman and Kenny Lopez.
Marilyn's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019