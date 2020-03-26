|
Marion M. Smith
Navajo Dam - Marion McCrae Smith of Navajo Dam, New Mexico, Passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Marion was born to Clara and Arthur McCrae on March 17, 1928, in Bar Harbor, Maine. She married Sheldon Smith on September 26, 1948. Marion and Sheldon have four daughters, Penny Dillingham (John) of Hampden, Maine; Jody Larimore (Michael) of Battle Ground, Washington; Michael Hester of Scottsville, Kentucky; and Melissa Lane (Kelly) of Farmington, New Mexico. Marion also has 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.
Marion and Sheldon lived in several of the most beautiful places in the United States due to Sheldon's employment with the National Park Service. They began their lives together in Bernard/Bass Harbor, Maine and moved to Mammoth Cave,Kentucky, Houghton, Michigan, Corpus Christi, Texas and Farmington, New Mexico.
Marion was preceded in death by husband, Sheldon Smith and parents Clara and Arthur McCrae. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Smallidge of Ellsworth, Maine.
Marion was a graduate of San Juan College where she completed her nursing requirements and became an RN. Marion retired as a public health nurse for the State of New Mexico. In retirement, Marion loved to hunt, fish and play canasta with her Navajo Dam canasta group. Marion served on the Navajo Dam, New Mexico Water Users Association and the Tremont Maine Consolidated School District School Board.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. The family would especially like to thank Basin Home Health and Hospice and Partners Assisted Living Services for their kind and compassionate care over the last months. We appreciate each and every one of you.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020