Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's
Bloomfield, NM
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's
Bloomfield, NM
Mark Andrew Cummins


1959 - 2019
Mark Andrew Cummins Obituary
Mark Andrew Cummins

Farmington - Mark Andrew Cummins, a long-time resident of Bloomfield New Mexico, passed away at the age of 59, on April 27, 2019. After a courageous battle with liver failure. He was born July 28, 1959 in Farmington New Mexico to Donald and Marjorie (French) Cummins. He loved to draw portraits of his family and friends. He had many friends and he was known as "Uncle Mark" to all of their children. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Donald Cummins, his son Luke Jaramillo, his nephew Anthony Jacquez, and his best friend Lenny Gallegos.

He is survived by his Fiancé Sheri Rodriguez, his mother Marjorie Cummins, his daughter Sylvia (Jose) Velarde, his brother Tim (Jana) Cummins, sisters Jennifer (Ron) Deuel, Lori (Kenny) King, his grandchildren Isaac, Kacie, Bryanna, Lucas Velarde, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marks family would like to say Thank You to his extended family; the Rodriguez family.

Rosary will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's in Bloomfield New Mexico. Funeral will be at 11:00 AM, Friday May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's in Bloomfield New Mexico. Officiated by Father Roberts. Reception to follow funeral mass at St. Mary's Parrish Hall.

Pallbearers; Donny Snell, Cascade Cooley, Robert Burnham, Jose Velarde, Paula Jackson, Doug Phelps, Rod Wimsat, and Donny Ray Gonzales.

Mark's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 2, 2019
