1/1
Mark Christopher Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Christopher Jacobs

Farmington - Mark Christopher Jacobs passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at his home in Farmington, NM at the age of 64 years old. Mark was born August 6, 1955 in Tulsa, OK to Mylon Cecile Jacobs Jr and Judith Josphine Lundy (former Walker). As a young man he grew up playing golf, caddying for professional golfers, and jumping off the high dive at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK, a place his great-grandpa co-founded. In his formative years, Mark attended military academies, earned a high school diploma, and joined the Army in 1975 as a cannon crewman. He earned expert status in rifle and expert status in hand grenade, serving on the DMZ in Korea. In 1978 he moved to Denver, CO where he met his wife and started a family, having two daughters there. He studied at a technical college, was mechanically minded and became a skilled tradesman in a variety of disciplines. In his free-time, he enjoyed playing pool, darts, badminton, and golf with friends. He enjoyed playing hearts, spades, backgammon, tennis, and swimming with his daughters. In 2013 he moved to Farmington, NM to be closer to his daughters and grandson. He loved working for The City of Farmington's Park and Recreation Department at Pinon Hills Golf Course. He made long-lasting relationships with his peers and friends on and off the golf course. He was honest, kind and generous to everyone he met. He lived in the moment, liked to make people feel good and laugh. He loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his daughter Melody Candida Jacobs and his father Mylon Cecil Jacobs. He is survived by his grandson Kenton Van Jacobs, daughter Rebekah Marcelline Ratliff, mother Judith Josephine Lundy, step-mother Karen Joyce Jacobs, brother Micheal Doug Jacobs, brother Mylon C Jacobs III, sister Melissa Ann Jacobs, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 2PM at the Farmington Funeral Home on 2111 West Apache Street Farmington, NM 87401. Service will be officiated by Pastor Von Craver of the Pinon Hills Community Church.

Please contact 970-403-5868 for access to a Zoom link for a live broadcast of the memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved