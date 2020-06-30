Mark Evan Martinez



Farmington - Mark Evan Martinez, 15, of Farmington, went home to be with his Heavenly Father June 24th, 2020 at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Mark was born to Joshua and Beverly Martinez on February 19, 2005.



Mark was like any young person taken too soon, born perfect and was everything you could ask for in a son. Mark was kind, humble, and quiet. He didn't just openly talk to anyone or let anyone in. Mark's infectious nature was something that sneaks up on you and takes hold.



Mark loved little kids and animals. He seemed to meant to be a big brother always playing and caring for little kids, making them feel important in this big world. Mark wanted to be a veterinarian and had such a heart for all animals especially dogs and cats.



Mark was to be an incoming sophomore at Piedra Vista High School. He played freshman football for PV as a running back. He also wrestled this year and last as an 8th grader for PV. He spent most of his year filing in on varsity and lettered both years in wrestling.



The impact of such a loss as Mark is felt deeply in our hearts by this community. He was shared by many. He is the very definition of a true friend and not afraid to be himself. Mark we love you kid and we are blessed to have been a part of such a soul.



There will be a service held Friday July 3rd at 10am in Farmington, NM at Day 3 Church. Gravesite services to follow.









