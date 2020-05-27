Services
Resources
Farmington - Marla Kaye Prokop, born November 22, 1950, in Farmington, N.M, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. She spent the majority of her life here in the Four Corners. She graduated from both Farmington High School and San Juan College. She worked as a homemaker, home health aide and had her own cleaning business. Marla enjoyed camping, "hiking the hills", and preparing meals for others. She also enjoyed board games, playing dominoes, watching television and doing puzzle books. It was among her greatest joys to encourage, support and care for others.

She is preceded in death by her son Carson Williams, parents Tildon Hathcoat and Virginia Lee Kimberling, and her aunt AnnaBell Hendricks.

She is survived by her brother Bob Hathcoat of Farmington, NM and his 3 children Faith Sabatine, Elaine Schooler and Jason Schooler; beloved grandchildren Jainasen Williams (fiancé Nathan Tabor), Skye (Syd) Neylan; great-grandchildren Micha Williams and Emberly Tabor; best friends Charlene Clyde of Shiprock. NM; Lee-anne Lord of Farmington, NM; Marla S. Sipes and her therapy dogs Honey and Karma of Bloomfield, NM.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff who so lovingly cared for Marla during the four years she lived at Genesis San Juan Center. We are especially grateful. Marla will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Per Marla Prokop's request, no services will be held. Her cremation has taken place. In her memory she would want you to do something that brings you joy this day, enjoy nature, feed the wild birds, and remember to eat your blueberries.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020
