Farmington, NM. - Marley Taylor Simpson, 24, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Albuquerque. She was born June 12, 1995 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Jason and Carrie Beasley. Marley was a friend to all, loved life, and especially loved her family. She loved music, dancing, and spending time with her friends. She loved the outdoors, especially hiking with her husband, AJ. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie. She is survived by her loving husband, AJ Simpson; father, Jason Beasley; sister, Halley; and brother, Jack; grandparents, Larry and Carol Thatcher, Jack and Judy Beasley; great grandmother, Fern Boren; father and mother-in-law, Kevin and Theresa Simpson; brother-in-law, Darren Simpson; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A celebration of her life has been held by her family and friends.
