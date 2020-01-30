|
|
Marsha Renee Armstrong
Farmington - Marsha Renee Armstrong, 31, passed away January 25, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. Marsha was born October 20, 1988 to parents Ronald Merle Armstrong and Tonya Wynos. Marsha was a mother of 2, leaving her 10 year old son, Dominick Armstrong and 7 year old son, Gregory Armstrong. She enjoyed cooking baking, and fishing. She loved and adored her sons. She had many friends and was loved by numerous family and friends. Marsha is preceded in death by her grandparents; Raymond Armstrong and Vera Ann Dodge. She is survived by her sons; Dominick and Gregory Armstrong, parents; Ronald Merle Armstrong and Tonya Wynos, brothers; Christopher and Ricky Armstrong, and great-grandmother; Mable M. Dodge. Services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Aztec, New Mexico. Memorials and donations can be made to Dominique Dodge.
Marsha's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417 (505)-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020