Martha A. Delgado
Kirtland - Martha A. Delgado, 81, of Kirtland, Passed away on Saturday January 12, 2019, at Good Samaritans in Aztec, NM. Martha was born in Chama, NM, July 17,1937 to Frank and Delfina Gutierrez. Martha came from a large family of eleven kids. In 1954 Martha married Luis R. Delgado. She and Luis started a family in their "casita" with the birth of their son Larry born in 1955 and daughter Maryann born in 1956. Martha loved life in Chama. In 1971 Martha moved with her family to Aztec, NM. When moving to Farmington in 1976, she became a life long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her faith has carried her through the death of her daughter and in later years, that of her husband. Soon after raising her family, she was employed at the Holiday Inn for 25 years, in that time becoming Head housekeeper and winning many awards for cleanliness. She also worked at the La Quinta. She took great pride in all she did. When not at work she was cooking, crocheting and gardening. A person never left her house hungry; there was always a meal ready when someone dropped by. She enjoyed her grandchildren, always cooking their favorite foods and making a fuss over them. Later in life she enjoyed going to the casinos. We caught on to the fact, if she won she would say "take me home" and if Luis was winning it was also "take me home".
Martha has been greatly missed by those she has touched.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband Luis Delgado, daughter Maryann Delgado, her parents and several brothers. She is survived by, son Larry Delgado and wife Eva, grandson, Donald and his daughter Adrianna, granddaughter Erin and her children Alissa and Caleb. Surviving siblings: Paul, Tommy, Margret, KiKi and Jordy.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic, 2100 E. 20th St., in Farmington. Funeral service will be following the rosary. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N Dustin Ave in Farmington. A reception will be in St. Mary's parish hall after interment.
The family wishes to thank the good people of Good Samaritans for the Loving care they provided Martha, they brought a smile to her face.
Pallbearers are Larry Delgado and Donald Martinez
Martha's care was entrusted to Alternative Choice Burial and Cremation
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 21, 2019