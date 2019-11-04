Services
Martha Corrine Smith

Martha Corrine Smith Obituary
Martha Corrine Smith

Martha Corrine Smith 59 received her wings on October 29th 2019 in Farmington NM.

Born April 13, 1960 in Durango Colorado. Survived by her husband Edward J Smith son Pablo Padilla daughters Alexis Castillo, Veronica Padilla and Corrina/Christopher Plemons. Her mother Sulema Chavez her sister Maria/Roger Morales her brothers Johnney Chavez and Alex/Vanessa Chavez.

Proceeded in death by her Dad Alex Chavez.

There was a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren Expliss, Aramis and Isis Collins. Azaleah, Jaylene and Jocie Castillo.

Viewing will be held on Monday Nov 4 at Alternative Choice 804 N. Dustin Ave from 4 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary starting at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday Nov. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic church on 20th street in Farmington at 11:00 am.

Gathering of family and friends at St. Mary's Parish Hall immediately afterwards.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
