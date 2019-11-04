|
Martha Corrine Smith
Martha Corrine Smith 59 received her wings on October 29th 2019 in Farmington NM.
Born April 13, 1960 in Durango Colorado. Survived by her husband Edward J Smith son Pablo Padilla daughters Alexis Castillo, Veronica Padilla and Corrina/Christopher Plemons. Her mother Sulema Chavez her sister Maria/Roger Morales her brothers Johnney Chavez and Alex/Vanessa Chavez.
Proceeded in death by her Dad Alex Chavez.
There was a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren Expliss, Aramis and Isis Collins. Azaleah, Jaylene and Jocie Castillo.
Viewing will be held on Monday Nov 4 at Alternative Choice 804 N. Dustin Ave from 4 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary starting at 5:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday Nov. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic church on 20th street in Farmington at 11:00 am.
Gathering of family and friends at St. Mary's Parish Hall immediately afterwards.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019