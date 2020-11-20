1/
Martha Elizabeth Morrison
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Elizabeth Morrison

Farmington - Martha Woolman Morrison was born on December 6, 1933 in Farmington, NM to Marcus and Jennie (Kimler) Woolman. She passed away on November 15, 2020 of natural causes.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Caralena Woolman, Shelley (Wiley), Rose (Neidigh), Mary (Garrison), and brothers Douglas and Shirley Woolman, and husbands Reginald Dodd and Jack Morrison.

Martha's parents came to La Plata 100 years ago and moved to Farmington in 1924. Martha was born in the rock house built by her father which still stands on Broadway. Martha graduated from Farmington High School in 1951 and enjoyed many years meeting with classmates every 3 months until her passing.

Martha's husband, Reggie, was killed in a plane crash in 1966 in Arkansas. Martha and son, Douglas, moved backed to Farmington. Daughter, Marsha, was born four months later. She married Jack Morrison in the Spring of 1972.

Martha went to beauty school and worked at the Fountain of Beauty until two days before passing. She enjoyed crafts and sewing and was well known for the quality of her items.

A highlight of Martha's recent years has been exchanging hand written letters with her penpal/great-granddaughter, Caleigh. In the last few weeks she began writing to her great-grandson, Jackson.

Martha is survived her son, Douglas (Julie) Dodd of Pensacola,?Florida, Marsha Dodd of Farmington, and step-children Merrille (Frank) Webb, Brad Morrison, and Marion (Rex) Haworth, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Martha was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. Due to COVID shutdowns the church has met in the parking lot which Martha thoroughly enjoyed.

A stay-in-your car funeral services will be held in the parking lot at Eastside Church of Christ, 2012 Huntzinger Avenue, Farmington, NM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Martha's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
parking lot at Eastside Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved