Martha Elizabeth Morrison
Farmington - Martha Woolman Morrison was born on December 6, 1933 in Farmington, NM to Marcus and Jennie (Kimler) Woolman. She passed away on November 15, 2020 of natural causes.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Caralena Woolman, Shelley (Wiley), Rose (Neidigh), Mary (Garrison), and brothers Douglas and Shirley Woolman, and husbands Reginald Dodd and Jack Morrison.
Martha's parents came to La Plata 100 years ago and moved to Farmington in 1924. Martha was born in the rock house built by her father which still stands on Broadway. Martha graduated from Farmington High School in 1951 and enjoyed many years meeting with classmates every 3 months until her passing.
Martha's husband, Reggie, was killed in a plane crash in 1966 in Arkansas. Martha and son, Douglas, moved backed to Farmington. Daughter, Marsha, was born four months later. She married Jack Morrison in the Spring of 1972.
Martha went to beauty school and worked at the Fountain of Beauty until two days before passing. She enjoyed crafts and sewing and was well known for the quality of her items.
A highlight of Martha's recent years has been exchanging hand written letters with her penpal/great-granddaughter, Caleigh. In the last few weeks she began writing to her great-grandson, Jackson.
Martha is survived her son, Douglas (Julie) Dodd of Pensacola,?Florida, Marsha Dodd of Farmington, and step-children Merrille (Frank) Webb, Brad Morrison, and Marion (Rex) Haworth, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Martha was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. Due to COVID shutdowns the church has met in the parking lot which Martha thoroughly enjoyed.
A stay-in-your car funeral services will be held in the parking lot at Eastside Church of Christ, 2012 Huntzinger Avenue, Farmington, NM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Martha's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.