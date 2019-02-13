|
|
Martha Jean Goats passed from this life Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Shelby and Tina, and neice Daisy.
Martha was born in El Paso, TX on August 3, 1951. She lived in Fabens and Mineral Wells Texas while her dad was attending medical school, completing his residency, and began practicing medicine. She has two sisters, Karen and Cindy. She graduated from high school in Silver City, New Mexico in 1969. She went to New Mexico State University for a semester before leaving and marrying her high school sweetheart Charles. Martha and Charles first settled near Deming , New Mexico where Charles was working at the time. While in Deming, both of Martha's boys, Jeff and Eric were born. In 1979, Martha, Charlie, and their boys moved to Silver City. In 1982, The Goats Family moved to Farmington, New Mexico.
In Farmington, Martha was raising her boys, working, and wanted to finish her college education. She attended San Juan College in Farmington and graduated, as the saluditorian with an Associates of Applied Science in Computer Programming.
Martha was hired by Merrion Oil and Gas doing data entry and programming. She worked at Merrion in the accounting and land departments, retiring from Merrion in 2018 as a Lease and Title Analyst. Martha was very proud of her work and enjoyed working at Merrion for over 30 years. Martha was a Certified Professional Lease and Title Analyst.
In addition to her work at Merrion and raising her family, Martha lived in Tabubil, Papua New Guinea and Newman, Australia where Charles was working from 1993 until 1998. While living in PNG, Martha worked for the YMCA.
Martha was adored by and adored her sons, Eric and Jeff, daughters-in-law Chantelle and Claire, grandsons Joshua and Samuel, sisters Karen Gera and Lucinda King, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Martha also loved her coworkers at Merrion Oil & Gas.
Martha enjoyed many activities throughout her life including riding horses, tennis (of which she won many high school matches), camping and boating with her family. She hunted dove and quail and was an excellent shot, winning competitions in trap and skeet shooting. She was a Girl Scout and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She helped put on BMX bicycle racing competitions at Boogie Downs BMX racetrack in Farmington. She helped coach her boys soccer teams. She painted wonderful desert landscapes in oil and watercolors. She made beautiful stained glass art pieces. She was a prolific reader.
Martha had many pets throughout her life and was particularly fond of her dogs Duke, Bert, Sweetpea, Moe, and Alex.
She supported many charities and was a member of the Methodist Church.
Marthas loss leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts and she will be desperately missed by her family and friends. Martha is now re-united with her parents, grandparents, niece, & beloved pets. She can move freely again and watch over us all from heaven in the gloryful prescence of our Lord.
Services for Martha are scheduled for Friday, February 15th 2019 at 10:30 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 211 West 20th Street, Farmington,NM, 87401. Officiated by Senior Pastor Steve Ballew with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a chartible contribution in her honor to ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, , or Salvation Army.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019