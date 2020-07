Or Copy this URL to Share

Martin Johnson, Jr.



Shiprock - Passed at the age of 69 on July 12, 2020 born June 26, 1951 from Shiprock, NM. He's in the care of Desert View Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday 6pm to 7pm. Gravesite service will be on Monday at 11am at Shiprock Cemetery.









