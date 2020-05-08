|
Martin L. Johnson
Farmington, NM - Asked what he wanted in his obituary, "I have lived a good life and I would happily live it all over again".
Martin graduated from high school in May 1943 and within a few weeks was on his way to the U. S. Naval Training Station in San Diego. By the end of December 1943, he reported to the USS LaVallette (DD448) in Alameda, CA. His destroyer was involved in numerous invasions and operations in the Pacific. After being discharged in 1946, he returned to northern New Mexico and signed up for classes at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado. While enrolling for classes, he met his future wife, Frances Benich, in the Admissions Office. They were married in 1947.
After receiving a degree from TJC, he continued his education and transferred to Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM. He then applied for optometry school and was accepted to the Los Angeles College of Optometry and graduated in 1951. He accepted a position at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque and practiced there for several years. While at Lovelace, he was involved with the testing for astronauts in the fledgling NASA space program. He moved to Farmington in 1958 and practiced for over 30 years before retiring.
Martin was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and pack trips with his mules. He enjoyed taking various classes on archaeology, geology, and mining at San Juan College in addition to exercising at the college 3 days/week until early last year.
He was preceded in death by his parents Milford R. and Mariam C. Johnson, brother Melvin C. Johnson, and his wife of 70 years, Frances P. Johnson. He is survived by his brother, Wilbur D. "Deke" (Marita) Johnson of Stillwater, Oklahoma, his daughter Sue Johnson (Jim Zabilski) of Edgewood, NM and his sons, Ron (Stacey) Johnson and Mark (Teresa) Johnson of Farmington, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Welbrook for the compassionate care they provided. We'd also like to thank Biff and Tess Stransky, Jack Cline, Charles Taulbee and many others for their steadfast friendship over the years.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020