Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Sister Mary Angela Matthews


1929 - 2020
Sister Mary Angela Matthews Obituary
Sister Mary Angela Matthews

Sister Mary Angela Matthews, age 90, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died April 5, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Hardinsburg, KY.

She was director of religious education for St. Rose Parish, Blanco (1985-86), St. Teresa Parish, Grants (1991-96), Mission San Rafael Parish, San Rafael (1986-88) and Christo Rey Parish, Santa Fe (1988-91). She was religion coordinator at Saint Mary School, Belen (1996-97).

Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral at 10:30 AM Wednesday will be private.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.

Donations in memory of Sister Mary Angela may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
